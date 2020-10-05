Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Expands By 13.5%

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MLVF opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.85. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MLVF. TheStreet raised Malvern Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Malvern Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 618,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 145,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 302,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 234,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

