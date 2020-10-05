Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Declines By 9.6%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $8.36 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.