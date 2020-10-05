Sidoti Boosts J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $107.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price boosted by Sidoti from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.75.

J2 Global stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 81.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

