SingularDTV Market Capitalization Tops $3.91 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 7% lower against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $32,712.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.72 or 0.05088305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032833 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars.

