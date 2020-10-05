SnowGem (XSG) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $988,836.40 and $140,943.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,932,300 coins and its circulating supply is 28,855,208 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.