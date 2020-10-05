So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Receives $14.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.87.

SY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get So-Young International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in So-Young International by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 7,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.