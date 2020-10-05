Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Social Reality in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Social Reality has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Social Reality will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

