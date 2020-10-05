Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.