SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $387,192.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $5,856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,044,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,429,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 868,895 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,410,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 847,450 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $8,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,340,000 after buying an additional 320,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.