SparksPay 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $9,967.81 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004159 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,775,073 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,209 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

