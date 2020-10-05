SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. 15,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,474. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

