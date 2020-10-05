Starbase Price Down 45.9% This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $171,236.23 and approximately $4,435.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.61 or 0.05107234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

