Stifel Nicolaus Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $112.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after purchasing an additional 561,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after buying an additional 1,204,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,886,000 after buying an additional 548,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,324,000 after buying an additional 390,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

