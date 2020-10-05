Storj (STORJ) Reaches Market Cap of $99.98 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $99.98 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00004678 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Liquid, Tidex and Binance. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00265557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01512275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00164553 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,059,019 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liqui, Poloniex, Huobi, Liquid, Radar Relay, ABCC, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex, IDEX, Livecoin, Gate.io, CoinTiger, OKEx and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

