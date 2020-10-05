STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAUHY. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $52.70. 2,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,931. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68.

About STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.