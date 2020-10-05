Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 251,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,138,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,434,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.