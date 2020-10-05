Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of PG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 145,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,176. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

