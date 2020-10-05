Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,648. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.31. The company has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

