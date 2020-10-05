T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW traded up $4.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $142.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.