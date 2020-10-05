Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

TATYY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $42.50.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

