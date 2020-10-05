Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.34.

TECK opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 21.1% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Teck Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Teck Resources by 79.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,765,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 781,410 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources by 230.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

