Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Nord/LB restated a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $415.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.90. The stock has a market cap of $384.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,404 shares of company stock valued at $66,077,843. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 76.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

