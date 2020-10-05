Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.20

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 32753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $840.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,547,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.