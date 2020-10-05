The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Cut to Sell at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLSPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The a2 Milk presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $1.48 on Friday. The a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

About The a2 Milk

