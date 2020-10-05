the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on the Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on the Rubicon Project from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of the Rubicon Project in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.56. the Rubicon Project has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. the Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that the Rubicon Project will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

