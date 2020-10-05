Theta Fuel Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $37.79 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005637 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000401 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.