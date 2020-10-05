Thomas H. Atteberry Acquires 1,725 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Thomas H. Atteberry bought 1,725 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,842.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $300,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Source Capital stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

