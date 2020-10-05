TOP Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. TOP has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $276,502.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00265195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.01517094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00165388 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

