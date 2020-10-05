Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Torq Resources Inc (CVE:TORQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.57. Torq Resources shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 40,200 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

About Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds interest in the Speedway Gold Project covering an area of 1,080 hectares located in western Utah; and the West Mercur gold project covering an area of 43,000 hectares in Salt Lake city.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.