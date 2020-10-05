TransferCoin (TX) Trading Down 44% Over Last 7 Days

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 76% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $163,087.05 and approximately $177.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

