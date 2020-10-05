Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 962.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 143.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 83.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $21.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $434.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $875.46 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

