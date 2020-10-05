TrueUSD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58.51 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $506.72 million and $58.51 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, Zebpay and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01513163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00164902 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 506,691,431 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Crex24, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Kuna, HBUS, Upbit, WazirX, Koinex, Bitso, HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

