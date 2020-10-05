TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $506.72 million and approximately $58.51 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01513163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00164902 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 506,691,431 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, WazirX, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, Crex24, Bittrex, IDEX, HBUS, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, Bitso, Zebpay and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

