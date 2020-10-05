Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.27.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $290.36 on Friday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $295.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.05 and a 200 day moving average of $192.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total transaction of $1,735,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,018 shares of company stock valued at $38,746,621. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

