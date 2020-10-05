TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $985,717.16

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $551.77 or 0.05145217 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

