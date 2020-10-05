Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Achieves $7.16 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $2,011.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

