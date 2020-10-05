Ulord (UT) 1-Day Volume Tops $314,606.00

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Ulord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC and LBank. During the last seven days, Ulord has traded up 332.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ulord has a market cap of $1.44 million and $314,606.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01513163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00164902 BTC.

Ulord Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 171,742,263 coins and its circulating supply is 74,244,618 coins. Ulord’s official website is ulord.one. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ulord

Ulord can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

