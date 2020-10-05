UniLayer Price Tops $0.24 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, UniLayer has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $4.16 million and $977,496.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00265557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01512275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00164553 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,214,001 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Token Trading

