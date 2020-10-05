Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

AUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of AUB opened at $22.54 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $92,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,455.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 481,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,600 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,837,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 89,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 801,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

