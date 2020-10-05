United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 36.6% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $48,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.19. 177,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $171.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

