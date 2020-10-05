Unobtanium Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $2,500.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $61.88 or 0.00576072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,741.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.79 or 0.02055455 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012841 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,817 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

