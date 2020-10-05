Uquid Coin Market Cap Reaches $53.12 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $53.12 million and $14.68 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00049516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, Livecoin and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.73 or 0.05087363 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDAX, OOOBTC, Exrates, IDEX, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

