Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $226.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.50.

Several research firms recently commented on MTN. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total transaction of $1,226,081.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,478 shares of company stock worth $3,501,418. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.23. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

