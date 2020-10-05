ValuEngine Downgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $243,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $212,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,673 shares of company stock worth $6,063,268. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Insperity by 788.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Insperity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Insperity by 104.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

