ValuEngine Downgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $212,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,673 shares of company stock worth $6,063,268. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 478.6% in the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 40,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 26.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.