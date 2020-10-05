ValuEngine Downgrades Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SFL opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. Ship Finance International had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.