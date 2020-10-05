ValuEngine Upgrades Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NTUS opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.25 million, a P/E ratio of -870.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 12.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

