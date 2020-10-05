Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.3% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.65. 509,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,072,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

