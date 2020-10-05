Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Ballaron purchased 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $47,888.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at $47,888.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

