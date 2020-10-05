Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.23

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Coinroom, Bitsane and QBTC. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $13.10 million and $151,868.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,736.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.96 or 0.03278120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.78 or 0.02056303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00427087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.01014913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00616897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00047449 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,818,572 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Poloniex, QBTC and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

